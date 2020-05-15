When Shaggy met Scooby: Richard Roeper reviews ‘Scoob!’

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:
“Scoob!”- starring Zac Efron, Will Forte, and Mark Wahlberg
“Capone”- starring Tom Hardy, and Matt Dillon
“Snowpeircer”- TNT series starring Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, and Kang-Ho Song
“The Great”- a Hulu series starring Elle Fanning
