John Williams

When Shaggy met Scooby: Richard Roeper reviews ‘Scoob!’

Roe Conn

(Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:

“Scoob!”- starring Zac Efron, Will Forte, and Mark Wahlberg

“Capone”- starring Tom Hardy, and Matt Dillon

“Snowpeircer”- TNT series starring Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, and Kang-Ho Song

“The Great”- a Hulu series starring Elle Fanning

