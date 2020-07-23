What would ‘Operation Legend’ look like in Chicago? Retired FBI agent Ross Rice explains what could happen

Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Retired FBI Special Agent in Chicago, Ross Rice joins The Roe Conn Show to help explain what the Justice Department’s expansion of ‘Operation Legend’ to Chicago may look like, as the Chicago Police Department prepare to work with federal agents in order to curb gun violence in the city.