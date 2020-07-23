What would ‘Operation Legend’ look like in Chicago? Retired FBI agent Ross Rice explains what could happen

Retired FBI Special Agent in Chicago, Ross Rice joins The Roe Conn Show to help explain what the Justice Department’s expansion of ‘Operation Legend’ to Chicago may look like, as the Chicago Police Department prepare to work with federal agents in order to curb gun violence in the city.
