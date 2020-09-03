What role do foreign governments play in election meddling in the U.S.?

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Mike Rogers, former FBI agent and House Intel Chairman joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss who may have wanted Russian dissident Alexei Navalny dead after being poisoned with a deadly nerve agent. Also, should we worry about Russia interfering with the 2020 Presidential Election in November?

