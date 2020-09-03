What role do foreign governments play in election meddling in the U.S.?

Mike Rogers, former FBI agent and House Intel Chairman joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss who may have wanted Russian dissident Alexei Navalny dead after being poisoned with a deadly nerve agent. Also, should we worry about Russia interfering with the 2020 Presidential Election in November?
