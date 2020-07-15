What are the different COVID-19 tests and who should get one?

Northwestern Medicine pulmonary and critical care specialist Dr. Khalilah Gates explains the research value of COVID-19 anti-body tests

Dr. Khalilah Gates at work in the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
(courtesy of Northwestern Medicine)

Northwestern Medicine pulmonary and critical care specialist, Dr. Khalilah Gates joins Roe Conn to look at what the differences are in COVID-19 tests and explain why ‘antibody tests’ are only really valuable for the research of how the coronavirus spreads.

