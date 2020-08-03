Rally organizer: ‘We like what the administration is putting forth where parents have a choice’

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Denise Pacioni, one of the organizers of today’s Hinsdale rally, chats with Roe Conn about why students should go back to school in the fall. Pacioni says the Board of Administration is proposing e-learning or 5 day in person social distancing classes in the fall for kindergarten through 8th grade.

