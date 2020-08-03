Rally organizer: ‘We like what the administration is putting forth where parents have a choice’

Denise Pacioni, one of the organizers of today’s Hinsdale rally, chats with Roe Conn about why students should go back to school in the fall. Pacioni says the Board of Administration is proposing e-learning or 5 day in person social distancing classes in the fall for kindergarten through 8th grade.
