We are at war with Wisconsin…but they started it

According to a notice from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, they are asking perople visiting from Illinois to “self-quarantine” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Republican members are asking the state’s congressional delegation to deny using federal coronavirus relief funds to help bail our state. Roe Conn take calls from WGN Radio listeners who have a problem with the Badger State.
