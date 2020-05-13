Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams

We are at war with Wisconsin…but they started it

Roe Conn

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services asks Illinois visitors to self quarantine for 14 days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin State Capitol building

According to a notice from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, they are asking perople visiting from Illinois to “self-quarantine” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Republican members are asking the state’s congressional delegation to deny using federal coronavirus relief funds to help bail our state. Roe Conn take calls from WGN Radio listeners who have a problem with the Badger State.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories