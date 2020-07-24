VP of the IL Retail Merchants Assoc. worries half of Chicago-area impacted by COVID-19 won’t ever reopen

Vice president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, Tanya Triche Dawood joins Roe Conn to talk about the struggles facing businesses in Illinois and a Yelp study that found 4,400 Chicago-area businesses have closed during the pandemic with only 2,000 of them likely to reopen.
