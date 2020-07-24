Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

VP of the IL Retail Merchants Assoc. worries half of Chicago-area impacted by COVID-19 won’t ever reopen

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 03: Signs in the window of a Sears store advertise the store’s closing on May 3, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The store, which opened in 1938, is the city’s last remaining Sears store. Sears opened its first retail store in Chicago in 1925. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Vice president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, Tanya Triche Dawood joins Roe Conn to talk about the struggles facing businesses in Illinois and a Yelp study that found 4,400 Chicago-area businesses have closed during the pandemic with only 2,000 of them likely to reopen.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular