Listen Now
John Williams

Urban Prep Academies making a difference during difficult times

Roe Conn

"The powers that be have to look at people in society as human beings, and give them the fair amount of respect and dignity."- Tim King, Founder, President and CEO of Urban Prep Academies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tim King, Founder, President and CEO of Urban Prep Academies

Tim King, Founder, President and CEO of Urban Prep Academies joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how the academy works with young African American men during difficult times of mass protests, gun violence, and isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular