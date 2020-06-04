Urban Prep Academies making a difference during difficult times

Tim King, Founder, President and CEO of Urban Prep Academies joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how the academy works with young African American men during difficult times of mass protests, gun violence, and isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
