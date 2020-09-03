University of Illinois student explains how people are responding to COVID safety guidelines on campus

Thomas Dart, son of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and current student at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how students are coping with new safety measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
