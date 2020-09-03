University of Illinois student explains how people are responding to COVID safety guidelines on campus

Roe Conn
Posted: / Updated:

University of Illinois rapid saliva test for COVID-19 now operating under FDA Emergency Use (courtesy of Andrea Darlas/UofI)

Thomas Dart, son of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and current student at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how students are coping with new safety measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

