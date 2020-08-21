University of Illinois’ Chancellor explains ground breaking COVID-19 test

Robert J. Jones, Chancellor of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how their new saliva-based COVID-19 test that just received emergency authorization from the Food & Drug Administration works.
