UIC will start coronavirus vaccine testing next month

Dr. Richard Novak, UIC Professor of Medicine & Chief of Infectious Disease, joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about a potential vaccine for COVID-19 that will be tested in clinical trials at the University of Illinois at Chicago next month.
