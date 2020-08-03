UIC releases new audio of former Mayor Daley’s leadership

Illinois Gov. Dan Walker with Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in October 1974. (Chicago Tribune historical photo)

David Greenstein, PHD Lecturer of Special Collections and University Archives for The Richard J. Daley Library at the University of Chicago chats with Roe Conn about a new two year oral history project chronicling leadership of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. The project includes 45 videotaped interviews with political advisors, chiefs of staff, family and former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Greenstein says the audio contains moments about Obama discussing the Daley legacy and the first time he talked to his wife about running for Mayor. The audio is available to the public from the UIC library and the Special Collection website. In the Fall, a companion website will be released.

