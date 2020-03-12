U.S. markets entering bear territory

Stocks fell with the Dow Jones falling into a bear market, which seems to reflect that investors are worried that Washington isn’t prepared to respond to the economic crisis caused by the spreading coronavirus. Susan Schmidt, Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors joins The Roe Conn Show to explain whether or not we are in a bear market, and how investors should respond.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!