U.S. markets entering bear territory

Roe Conn

Dow Jones industrial average falls 6%

Specialist Timothy Nick works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,500 points, or 6%, following similar drops in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks fell with the Dow Jones falling into a bear market, which seems to reflect that investors are worried that Washington isn’t prepared to respond to the economic crisis caused by the spreading coronavirus. Susan Schmidt, Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors joins The Roe Conn Show to explain whether or not we are in a bear market, and how investors should respond.

