Tuesdays w/Tom Skilling: A look back at the deadly heatwave of ’95

If it’s Tuesday, it’s ‘Tuesdays w/Tom.’ WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling joins Roe Conn to talk about a dangerous heatwave heading for Midwest and to look back at the heatwave in the summer of 1995 which led to 739 heat-related deaths in Chicago.
