Tuesdays w/Tom Skilling: A look back at the deadly heatwave of ’95

As an oppressive heatwave takes aim at Chicago, legendary meteorologist Tom Skilling remembers what it was like during the deadly Chicago heatwave of 1995

Autopsy technicians move bodies into refrigrated trucks at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday, July 17, 1995, in Chicago. Bodies were backed up outside the morgue throughout the weekend and Monday as the heat-related death toll may climb as high as 300 after several days of brutally hot weather. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

If it’s Tuesday, it’s ‘Tuesdays w/Tom.’ WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling joins Roe Conn to talk about a dangerous heatwave heading for Midwest and to look back at the heatwave in the summer of 1995 which led to 739 heat-related deaths in Chicago.

