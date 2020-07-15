Troy Murray is ready to get back in the booth for Blackhawks hockey

Roe Conn

Chicago Blackhawks Radio color-analyst Troy Murray explains the unique situation of broadcasting live sporting events from a remote location.

Troy Murray

Chicago Blackhawks Radio color-analyst, Troy Murray joins Roe Conn with his thoughts on how the NHL’s unique format for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs will work and what it will be like to broadcast ‘live’ from a remote location.

