Troy Murray is ready to get back in the booth for Blackhawks hockey

Chicago Blackhawks Radio color-analyst, Troy Murray joins Roe Conn with his thoughts on how the NHL’s unique format for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs will work and what it will be like to broadcast ‘live’ from a remote location.
