Listen Now
Justin Kaufmann

Three Square Market president on micro-chipping their employees: "We wanted to test the limits of responsible technology. If you're not ready to embrace it fully…how can you test it?"

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Indiana Senate Committee approved a bill prohibiting employers from requiring their workers to be implanted with microchips. Patrick McMullan, President of Three Square Market, a company that actually microchip its employees, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the benefits of participating in this program.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular