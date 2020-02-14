Three Square Market president on micro-chipping their employees: "We wanted to test the limits of responsible technology. If you're not ready to embrace it fully…how can you test it?"

The Indiana Senate Committee approved a bill prohibiting employers from requiring their workers to be implanted with microchips. Patrick McMullan, President of Three Square Market, a company that actually microchip its employees, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the benefits of participating in this program.
