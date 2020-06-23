There will be baseball! White Sox TV’s Jason Benetti explains how the 2020 MLB season will work

Jason Benetti, White Sox TV play-by-play announcer joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how the 2020 MLB 60 game season will work following the announcement that players will report for “spring training” July 1st due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
