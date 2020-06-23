Listen Now
There will be baseball! White Sox TV’s Jason Benetti explains how the 2020 MLB season will work

Opening Day is set for July 24th

FILE – In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago. Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Jason Benetti, White Sox TV play-by-play announcer joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how the 2020 MLB 60 game season will work following the announcement that players will report for “spring training” July 1st due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

