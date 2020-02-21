Listen Now
The Top Five@5 (02/20/2020): Is having a mini-horse on a flight going too far? Bon Jovi releases a new single, a woman call 911 becuase her parents shut of her cell service, and Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling dies at 78

Sy Sperling, before and after. As he liked to tell viewers of his TV commercials, he not only founded the Hair Club for Men; he was also a client.
The Top Five@5 for Thursday, February 20th, 2020:

Norwegian synthpop group A-Ha’s Take On Me has joined YouTube’s billion views club. 80’s rock super group Bon Jovi released their new single Limitless ahead of their North America tour. An Ohio woman is facing felony charges after repeatedly calling 9-1-1 because her parents shut off her cell service, and the founder and president for Hair Club for Men, Sy Sperling has died at 78.

