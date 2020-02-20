Listen Now
Roe Conn

The Top Five@5 (02/19/2020): Rod Blagojevich calls himself a "freed political prisoner", Interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck addresses rising CTA violence, Justin Bieber says he can win a fight with Tom Cruise, and more…

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s daughters Annie, center, and Amy smile during a news conference outside their home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 19th, 2020:

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich held a press conference from his home in Ravenswood, and thanked President Trump for commuting his 14 year sentence. Interim CPD Superintendent Charlie Beck tells WGN Radio’s Bob Sirott, his plans to combat rising violence on the CTA, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular