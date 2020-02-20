The Top Five@5 (02/19/2020): Rod Blagojevich calls himself a "freed political prisoner", Interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck addresses rising CTA violence, Justin Bieber says he can win a fight with Tom Cruise, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 19th, 2020:
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich held a press conference from his home in Ravenswood, and thanked President Trump for commuting his 14 year sentence. Interim CPD Superintendent Charlie Beck tells WGN Radio’s Bob Sirott, his plans to combat rising violence on the CTA, and more!
