Justin Kaufmann

The Top Five@5 (02/13/2020): CPD holds a memorial for Cmdr. Paul Bauer, Attorney General William Barr says he wont be bullied by President Trump, Isaiah Thomas gets booed in Chicago on live TV, and more…

Roe Conn

This Oct. 19, 2016 photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. Cmdr. Bauer was killed after a foot chase Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 in downtown Chicago. He was shot in the head by a suspect carrying a semi-automatic handgun equipped with an extended clip of ammunition, a police official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Bauer had been on the police force for 31 years. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, February 13th, 2020:

Members of the Chicago Police Department, family members, and friends held a memorial for fallen Cmdr. Paul Bauer. Attorney General William Barr says President Trump’s tweets on Roger Stone make it hard for him to do his job. Former NBA star Isaiah Thomas took a jab at the Chicago Bulls during a live taping of ESPN’s First Take, and more!

