The Top 5 Stories You Need To Know (02/24/2020): Is the coronavirus "Disease X"? Harvey Weinstein's attorney Donna Rotunno speaks to Roe following her client's conviction, Rahm Emanuel says a Bernie Sanders primary victory is risky, Michael Jordan delivers emotional speech for Kobe Bryant, and more…

Former NBA player Michael Jordan cries while speaking during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

February 24th, 2020:

Kevin Olival, PhD and President for Research EcoHealth Alliance joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the spread of the deadly coronavirus, and if this may be the theoretical “Disease X”. Harvey Weinstein’s attorney, Donna Rotunno also joins the show to discuss what next for her client following the conviction on 2 counts of sexual assault. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel says a primary victory for Bernie Sanders put the future of the Democratic Party at risk. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan delivers an emotional speech at a memorial service for fallen Lakers’ star Kobe Bryant, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3734466/3734466_2020-02-25-024706.64kmono.mp3

