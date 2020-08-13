The President of The National Association of Letter Carriers explains why you may not be getting your mail

Mack Julion, President of The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 11 & NCAL Trustee, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the coronavirus pandemic may have contributed in you not receiving your mail as frequently as you like.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @maryvandevelde
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @maryvandevelde
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!