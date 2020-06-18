The man in charge of the Illinois National Guard talks about their role during civil unrest and a pandemic

Northwestern Medicine's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn to talk about a promising, yet early, study out of the University of Oxford on a low-cost steroid, dexamethasone, that significantly reduced coronavirus-related deaths in a 6,000-patient trial. However, the steroid only proved beneficial to patients receiving respiratory support. Dr. Adams also explores the risks involved in volunteering for vaccine trials and how loneliness can impact long-term health.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”