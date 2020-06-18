Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ilyce Glink filling in for John Williams

The man in charge of the Illinois National Guard talks about their role during civil unrest and a pandemic


Members of an Illinois National Guard Military Police unit assist a motorist Monday, June 1, 2020, at a security perimeter during the morning rush hour on Chicago’s near Southside. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The 40th Adjutant General of the State of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, Brigadier General Richard R. Neely joins Roe Conn to talk about the Illinois National Guard’s role in the fight against COVID-19 & recent civil unrest on the streets of Chicago. Brig. Gen. Neely also highlights the Guard’s role in military actions around the world.


