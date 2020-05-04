The economic outlook post-COVID-19

James Dunn stands outside the Statehouse with a handmade sign in favor of reopening the state economy as Gov. Gina Raimondo delivers her daily briefing inside, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Providence, R.I. Raimondo said she still hopes to lift Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order in about a week, even though the daily number of new coronavirus cases in the state only appears to have reached a plateau and is not yet on the decline. (AP Photo/David Goldman)