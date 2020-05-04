Listen Now
The economic outlook post-COVID-19

Roe Conn

"It is going to be painful...there are going to be companies that will disappear."- Rick Santelli

James Dunn stands outside the Statehouse with a handmade sign in favor of reopening the state economy as Gov. Gina Raimondo delivers her daily briefing inside, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Providence, R.I. Raimondo said she still hopes to lift Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order in about a week, even though the daily number of new coronavirus cases in the state only appears to have reached a plateau and is not yet on the decline. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Rick Santelli, on-air editor at CNBC joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy, and how long it will take for companies to get back to normal once the pandemic is over.

