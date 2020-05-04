The economic outlook post-COVID-19

Rick Santelli, on-air editor at CNBC joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy, and how long it will take for companies to get back to normal once the pandemic is over.
