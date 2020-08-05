The Chicago job market is trailing behind nationally

Indeed Hiring Lab Research Director Nick Bunker chats with Roe Conn about why Chicago jobs are worse than the national average. Bunker says the good news is that it’s not Chicago-specific, but rather an issue for large metro areas like Chicago. Downtown Chicago has lots of retail and food services, which for some people are career type positions. Bunker says those industries have been hit particularly hard since so many people are working from home. He adds that when people are out of work, they frequent those in retail or food.
