The Chicago job market is trailing behind nationally

A man walks by a closed store during the COVID-19 in Chicago, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Another 3.8 million people filed claims for jobless benefits last week, according to the Labor Department. While that’s down from the previous week’s 4.4 million, a staggering 30.3 million have applied for unemployment in the six weeks since the coronavirus began taking a wrecking ball to the U.S. job market. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Indeed Hiring Lab Research Director Nick Bunker chats with Roe Conn about why Chicago jobs are worse than the national average. Bunker says the good news is that it’s not Chicago-specific, but rather an issue for large metro areas like Chicago. Downtown Chicago has lots of retail and food services, which for some people are career type positions. Bunker says those industries have been hit particularly hard since so many people are working from home. He adds that when people are out of work, they frequent those in retail or food.

