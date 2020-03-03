The Canarble Wagon claims 'Dibs' on The Hilton Chicago

Hilton Chicago calls ‘Dibs’ on the Canarble Wagon

Area Director of Sales and Marketing for the Hiltons of Chicago Gene Hare, Director of Beverage for the Hilton Chicago Lisa Selman, and Executive Chef Mario Garcia join Roe Conn & Richard Roeper to talk about the historic Hilton Chicago hotel, it’s long history in Chicago, and food/drink offerings from Kitty O’Sheas. The group also talks about the opportunity to “Call DIBS” on over $200 in savings at The Hilton Chicago, the Palmer House, or The Drake.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3735731/3735731_2020-02-29-002931.64kmono.mp3

