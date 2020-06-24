The Bold and The Beautiful’s Casey Kasprzyk explains creating love scenes in a COVID-19 world

Daytime Emmy-winning producer Casey Kasprzyk joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how explain what he’s doing to keep the love scenes steamy between actors and actresses, while maintaining social distancing on the set of The Bold and The Beautiful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
