Ji Suk Yi

The 606 & Lakefront Trails are open, but what are the new rules? Colleen Lammel from the Chicago Park District explains

Roe Conn

The trails are now open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 606 Trail

Colleen Lammel, Senior Project Manager at the Chicago Park District joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the new social distancing rules put in place as the 606 and Lakefront Trail reopens after being closed for 3 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

