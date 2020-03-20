Stump a Chef with your home pantry

Take stock of your pantry for the chance to win a $25 restaurant gift card! Here’s how:
- Tune in to the Roe Conn Show weekdays, 3pm – 7pm. Just after 3:30pm, listen for a prompt to call-in to the Contest Line at 312-981-7200.
- The Roe Conn Show will take the 19th caller. That caller will be asked to name three ingredients: a protein, a starch, and a “wild card” item (i.e. vegetable, etc.).
- A chef will hear that caller’s items and rejoin the Roe Conn Show at or around 4:48pm to share a recipe with listeners using the 19th caller’s selections.
- The 19th caller, subject to eligibility, will receive a $25 gift card.
*Published timing may alter due to breaking news.
Chefs So Far Have Come Up With…
Mike Arcomone, Executive Chef for Levy Restaurants at the United Center: cream of asparagus soup, spaghetti noodles, & SPAM
RECIPE: Pasta a la SPAM
Chef Joe Farina, Victory Restaurant Group; Victory Meat and Seafood located in Elmhurst, Victory Tap located in the South Loop, and Victory Italian in River North: chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and bread crumbs
RECIPE: Chicken Parmigiana
*BONUS* INGREDIENTS/RECIPE: steak, pumpkin puree, and water chestnuts
RECIPE: Seared Ribeye w/Roast Water Chestnuts and Pumpkin Butter
Chef Chris Bartolini, Bartolini’s Italian Restaurant in Midlothian, IL: pickled beets, turkey lunch meat, and red lentil pasta
RECIPE: Spicy Pickled Beets w/Cripsy Turkey Pasta
Chef Matt McCormick of Weber Grill Restaurants in Chicago, Lombard, and Schaumburg: sauerkraut, ham steak, and sour cherry jam
RECIPE: Stuck at Home Casserole
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!