Stump a Chef with your home pantry

Canned tomatoes line the shelves of a pantry (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Chefs So Far Have Come Up With…

Mike Arcomone, Executive Chef for Levy Restaurants at the United Center: cream of asparagus soup, spaghetti noodles, & SPAM

RECIPE: Pasta a la SPAM

Chef Joe Farina, Victory Restaurant Group; Victory Meat and Seafood located in Elmhurst, Victory Tap located in the South Loop, and Victory Italian in River North: chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and bread crumbs

RECIPE: Chicken Parmigiana

*BONUS* INGREDIENTS/RECIPE: steak, pumpkin puree, and water chestnuts

RECIPE: Seared Ribeye w/Roast Water Chestnuts and Pumpkin Butter

Chef Chris Bartolini, Bartolini’s Italian Restaurant in Midlothian, IL: pickled beets, turkey lunch meat, and red lentil pasta

RECIPE: Spicy Pickled Beets w/Cripsy Turkey Pasta

Chef Matt McCormick of Weber Grill Restaurants in Chicago, Lombard, and Schaumburg: sauerkraut, ham steak, and sour cherry jam

RECIPE: Stuck at Home Casserole