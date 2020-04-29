State Rep. John Cabello explains why he’s challenging Illinois’ stay-at-home order

Rep. John Cabello (IL-68th) joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he decided to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order which is the second in the state filed by a remember of the Illinois House.
