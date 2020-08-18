Sister Stephanie Baliga aims to set world record for running a full marathon on a treadmill

Religious sister with the Mission of Our Lady of Angels in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, Sr. Stephanie Baliga joins Roe Conn to talk about her attempt to set an amateur world record for running a marathon on a treadmill, all to raise money for Chicago’s less fortunate.
