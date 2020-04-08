Sheriff Dart responds to the ‘idiots’ accusing him of not protecting inmates & workers from COVID-19

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Roe Conn to talk about criticism & a lawsuit claiming the Cook County Jail is endangering the lives of inmates during the COVID-19 crisis by not releasing them or taking the appropriate steps to protect them.
