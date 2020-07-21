Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Sam Toia on city’s rollback of COVID-19 restrictions for bars, and restaurants: ‘I get what the mayor is doing, this pandemic has killed the hospitality industry in the city’

Roe Conn

The restrictions will go into effect Friday, July 24 at midnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People eat outside of a restaurant in Skokie, Ill., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Chicago restaurants could welcome diners for indoor dining as early as July 1. That’s when the city could enter into the next phase of its pandemic recovery plan, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health. All social distancing, face covering, and other guidelines will be followed. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, Sam Toia joins Roe Conn to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s rollback of COVID-19 restrictions on bars, and restaurants due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. What impact will it have on the restaurant industry?

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular