Sam Toia on city’s rollback of COVID-19 restrictions for bars, and restaurants: ‘I get what the mayor is doing, this pandemic has killed the hospitality industry in the city’

President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, Sam Toia joins Roe Conn to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s rollback of COVID-19 restrictions on bars, and restaurants due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. What impact will it have on the restaurant industry?
