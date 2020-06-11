RV interest is surging, are you ready to travel the country with your bedroom & toilet in tow?

Executive Vice President Camping World And Gander RV & Outdoors, Matthew Wagner joins Roe Conn to talk about the surge in RV interest, explain the different classes of RV, and what people look for in the RV experience.
