Ron Onesti on Christopher Columbus statues: ‘There has to be a proper process’

Should Christopher Columbus be the face of Italian Americans? Ron Onesti, President and CEO of Onesti Entertainment and a public voices on the issue, discusses Mayor Lightfoot’s decision to remove the final Christopher Columbus statue on the South Side.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthalFollow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthalFollow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!