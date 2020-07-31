Roeper Reviews

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn to discuss a true story, ‘A Most Beautiful Thing.’ He also discusses ‘I Used To Go Here’, which tells a Chicago authors story. Gillian Jacob’s returns to her college town of Carbondale on a book tour just as her engagement has been broken and her life is falling apart. Roeper also talks about the new film on streaming platforms today, ‘The Big Ugly.’

