Roeper Reviews

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Richard Roeper

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn to discuss a true story, ‘A Most Beautiful Thing.’ He also discusses ‘I Used To Go Here’, which tells a Chicago authors story. Gillian Jacob’s returns to her college town of Carbondale on a book tour just as her engagement has been broken and her life is falling apart. Roeper also talks about the new film on streaming platforms today, ‘The Big Ugly.’

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular