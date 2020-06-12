Listen Now
Richard Roeper talks with Delroy Lindo about Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’

"This is a film shown through the lens of the black experience." Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo as “Paul” in “Da 5 Bloods”. A Spike Lee joint

One of Hollywood’s most celebrated character actors Delroy Lindo, known for his roles in movies like “Malcom X,” “Get Shorty,” and “Gone in 60 Seconds,” talks with Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, about his new film “Da 5 Bloods,” a Spike Lee joint out on Netflix today.

