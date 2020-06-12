Richard Roeper talks with Delroy Lindo about Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’

One of Hollywood’s most celebrated character actors Delroy Lindo, known for his roles in movies like “Malcom X,” “Get Shorty,” and “Gone in 60 Seconds,” talks with Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, about his new film “Da 5 Bloods,” a Spike Lee joint out on Netflix today.
