Richard Roeper reviews Tom Hanks’ WWII naval drama ‘Greyhound’

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Tom Hanks in a scene from “Greyhound.” (Apple TV + via AP)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:
Greyhound’- (Apple TV+) Tom Hanks wrote and stars in this World War II action drama set almost entirely in the Atlantic Ocean in 1942. Hanks plays a US Navy Commander leading a convoy of Allied ships across the ocean as German U-Boats attack from every angle.

‘Palm Springs’- (Hulu) Andy Samberg is a wedding guest who keeps waking up on the morning of the nuptials and has to relive the same day over and over.

