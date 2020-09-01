Richard Roeper reviews Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(courtesy of Warner Bros)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss Warner Bros’ latest action flick ‘Tenet,’ directed by Christopher Nolan, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. Also, can this film still have a huge opening amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular