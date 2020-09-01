Richard Roeper reviews Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss Warner Bros’ latest action flick ‘Tenet,’ directed by Christopher Nolan, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. Also, can this film still have a huge opening amid the coronavirus pandemic?
