Richard Roeper reviews Charlize Theron’s sci-fi action flick ‘The Old Guard’

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2020 file photo shows actress Charlize Theron at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Theron stars and produces the Netflix action thriller “The Old Guard,” streaming on July 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review more film releases this weekend:

“The Old Guard” (Netflix)– Charlize Theron stars in a sci-fi superhero film based on the comic book under the same name.

“Relic” (in drive-in theaters and multiple video on demand platforms)– starring Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote, and Robyn Nevin

