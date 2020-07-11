Richard Roeper reviews Charlize Theron’s sci-fi action flick ‘The Old Guard’

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review more film releases this weekend:
“The Old Guard” (Netflix)– Charlize Theron stars in a sci-fi superhero film based on the comic book under the same name.
“Relic” (in drive-in theaters and multiple video on demand platforms)– starring Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote, and Robyn Nevin
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!