Richard Marx on COVID-19’s effect on live concerts: ‘You think I don’t wanna go back on tour? That’s my livelihood…but it’s not safe to gather’

Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and producer Richard Marx joins The Roe Conn Show to explain whether or not it’s time for concerts to resume as states across the country start to reopen their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
