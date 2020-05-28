Listen Now
John Williams

Restore Illinois Phase 3: Should I let my kids hangout with their friends?

Roe Conn

From left Ellie Unruh, Abbie Unruh, Zoe Yates, and Evi Yates bump elbows instead of high-fives while playing volleyball at a local park Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz. The girls were playing with friends after their respective volleyball clubs and teams practices and games were canceled statewide due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced earlier in the day that all schools and sports throughout Arizona are temporarily closed through March 27th challenging some parents to get creative in keeping their kids active. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Dr. John Duffy, clinical psychologist, life coach, parenting expert and author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners who may feel torn on what to do with their teens, or pre-teens during the COVID-19 pandemic as stay-at-home orders continue across the nation.

Roe Conn
