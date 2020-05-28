Restore Illinois Phase 3: Should I let my kids hangout with their friends?

Dr. John Duffy, clinical psychologist, life coach, parenting expert and author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners who may feel torn on what to do with their teens, or pre-teens during the COVID-19 pandemic as stay-at-home orders continue across the nation.
