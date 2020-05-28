Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Restore Illinois Phase 3: No date set for Chicago restaurants to open

Roe Conn

We need restaurant recovery in the CARES Act, because restaurants are hemorrhaging out here."- Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A staff of Taqueria El Milagro Mexican restaurant, cleans front door knob during COVID-19 pandemic in Chicago, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The factory part of the tortilla maker will close for a cleaning after a worker died from COVID-19, but the company’s tortilla shops will remain open. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss what needs to be done in order for Chicago restaurants to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic as other eateries in Illinois prepare to open on Friday in phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories