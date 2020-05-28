Restore Illinois Phase 3: No date set for Chicago restaurants to open

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss what needs to be done in order for Chicago restaurants to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic as other eateries in Illinois prepare to open on Friday in phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.
