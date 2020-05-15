Listen Now
John Williams

Restore Illinois: McHenry County wants to be removed from Northeast region

Roe Conn

"We just don't belong in this district..,we're basically south-central Wisconsin."- Jack Franks, Chairman of the McHenry County Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, announces a shelter in place rule to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, during a news conference Friday, March 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Jack Franks, Chairman of the McHenry County Board joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why that county wants to lift the stay-at-home order and open their economy faster than the rest of the region defined by Governor Pritzker.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m.

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
