Restore Illinois: McHenry County wants to be removed from Northeast region

Jack Franks, Chairman of the McHenry County Board joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why that county wants to lift the stay-at-home order and open their economy faster than the rest of the region defined by Governor Pritzker.
