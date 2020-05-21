‘I’m thrilled that the governor made that decision’ – Ald. Brendan Reilly reacts to the plan to allow outdoor dining at bars and restaurants

Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd) joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how cafes and restaurants will operate in phase 3 of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois program that focuses on restarting the state’s economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
