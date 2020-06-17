Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi reacts to President Trump’s executive order on police reform

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss President Trump’s executive order that provides police departments incentives to adopt new standards for the use of force. Also, could there be a second round of stimulus checks coming to Americans?
