Ji Suk Yi

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi reacts to President Trump’s executive order on police reform

Roe Conn

"At this point in time, people want one uniform standard at the federal level."- Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th)

President Donald Trump signs an executive order on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss President Trump’s executive order that provides police departments incentives to adopt new standards for the use of force. Also, could there be a second round of stimulus checks coming to Americans?

