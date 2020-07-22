Rep. Krishnamoorthi on federal agents assisting CPD with gun crime: ‘I think we need federal help, but this is not the help I believe that’s appropriate’

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th) joins The Roe Conn Show to react to the news of federal resources from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives being sent to Chicago to help CPD with the spike in crime in the area.
