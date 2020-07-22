Rep. Krishnamoorthi on federal agents assisting CPD with gun crime: ‘I think we need federal help, but this is not the help I believe that’s appropriate’

FILE – In this July 22, 2010, file photo, various guns are displayed at the Chicago FBI office. A new poll shows most young adults across racial and ethnic groups support tighter gun polices including background checks, stricter penalties for gun law violations, and banning semi-automatic weapons. In the new GenForward poll, about 9 in 10 young adults say they support criminal background checks for all gun sales, a level of support that remains consistent across racial and ethnic groups.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)