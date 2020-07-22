Rep. Krishnamoorthi on federal agents assisting CPD with gun crime: ‘I think we need federal help, but this is not the help I believe that’s appropriate’

FILE – In this July 22, 2010, file photo, various guns are displayed at the Chicago FBI office. A new poll shows most young adults across racial and ethnic groups support tighter gun polices including background checks, stricter penalties for gun law violations, and banning semi-automatic weapons. In the new GenForward poll, about 9 in 10 young adults say they support criminal background checks for all gun sales, a level of support that remains consistent across racial and ethnic groups.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th) joins The Roe Conn Show to react to the news of federal resources from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives being sent to Chicago to help CPD with the spike in crime in the area.

