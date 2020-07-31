Rep. Kelly Cassidy shares why she wants Michael Madigan to resign

FILE – In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

State Representative Kelly Cassidy (D) is calling for House Speaker Michael Madigan to resign. Cassidy says “this is not my first time questioning him. Over the last several years, I have asked him to make things right. Cassidy says if the ComEd story is proven to be true, Madigan and anyone in his closest circle should resign. “We are not a trier of facts, we are a body of leadership that we want to reflect our best state and advancing our agenda,” Cassidy says.