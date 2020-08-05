Rep. Ford wants to end history classes until curriculum is revised

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

State Rep. LaShawn Ford wants to end history classes in Illinois public schools until other voices are included. “When you spend your money on something, you get what you pay for. When parents spend money for kids to be educated, it shod be done properly,” Ford says. Ford was previously a social studies teacher and saw how the curriculum book was biased. He says history is “supposed to be non-fiction and tell the truth.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular