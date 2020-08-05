Rep. Ford wants to end history classes until curriculum is revised

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin joins Roe Conn to discuss why he feels Governor Pritzker is overstepping his executive authority with proposed COVID-19 rules and regulations. Durkin says he is "worried that this is a repeat of what the Governor tried to do a few months ago." He explains that Pritzker is trying to create criminal penalty on bars, restaurants and retail who didn't follow the executive stay at home order, a Class A misdemeanor. After public pressure, Pritker abandoned it. Now, the Governor wants to create another Class A misdemeanor where any retail, bar or restaurant can be fined if a mask policy is not enforced. "I'm glad to work with the governor on any issues. But we're not going to force a mandate without finding a solution."