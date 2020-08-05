Rep. Ford wants to end history classes until curriculum is revised

State Rep. LaShawn Ford wants to end history classes in Illinois public schools until other voices are included. “When you spend your money on something, you get what you pay for. When parents spend money for kids to be educated, it shod be done properly,” Ford says. Ford was previously a social studies teacher and saw how the curriculum book was biased. He says history is “supposed to be non-fiction and tell the truth.”
