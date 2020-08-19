Rep. Brad Schneider explains why he’s calling for a criminal investigation into Postmaster General DeJoy

Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider (D-10) joins Roe Conn to discuss his concerns over U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy’s handling of the USPS in an election year and why he’s calling for a criminal investigation into the Postmaster General.
