Rep. Brad Schneider explains why he’s calling for a criminal investigation into Postmaster General DeJoy

Roe Conn
Posted: / Updated:

A mailbox stands in Fox Point, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider (D-10) joins Roe Conn to discuss his concerns over U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy’s handling of the USPS in an election year and why he’s calling for a criminal investigation into the Postmaster General.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular